Sensex, NIFTY fall for the fourth session today

The stock market benchmarks declined for the fourth today citing the reasons of corona virus. The sensex index was at 520.81 points to hit 39,760.39 in the afternoon. The NSE Nifty benchmark was at a lower rate of 11,639.60, down to 158.3 points.

The markets however trimmed some of those losses. At 3:00 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 380.37 points – or 0.94 per cent – lower at 39,900.83, while the NSE Nifty was down 112.60 points – or 0.95 per cent – at 11,685.30.

The company shares who were at loss today were GAIL, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Petroleum, trading between 2.57 per cent and 5.13 per cent lower. (Track S&P BSE Sensex And NSE Nifty Here)

On the other hand, Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, HCL TEch, HUL and Britannia – up between 0.31 per cent and 2.84 per cent each – were the biggest Nifty gainers.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of more than 170 points in the index.

The markets were set to close lower for the fourth straight session in a row. As of Tuesday’s close, the Sensex and Nifty indices had lost 1,041.8 points (2.52 per cent) and 328 points (2.70 per cent) respectively in three trading sessions.

Cipla shares fell nearly 6 per cent after the Mumbai-based drug maker’s manufacturing facility in Goa received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).