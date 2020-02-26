This baby’s face has gone viral and is inspiring many memes

This baby’s face is everybody’s Monday face. The image clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann just minutes after Isbela Pereira de Jesus was delivered by C section. From then Internet has stuck here.

The picture has also inspired tons of memes on social media.

According to The Metro, the baby girl with the now-viral grumpy face was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11.

Isabela’s picture was shared by Mr Kunstmann on Facebook, where it has collected almost 3,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments. Here is one of the meme: