UAE and other GCC countries suspends flight services

As Iran has confirmed many cases of coronavirus infection in the country, GCC countries including UAE has suspended flight services to the country. Till now a total of 95 cases of coronavirus infection dn 15 deaths were reported from Iran.

UAE has on Tuesday has announced that the flights to Iran was temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of deadly virus in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also banned UAE citizens from travelling to iran and Thailand.

Other GCc countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Oman has also suspended flights and also imposed travel restrictions and travel ban to Iran. Iran’s neighbouring countries like Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Armenia has closed its international borders with Iran.