Video of flights landing amid sandstorm goes viral: Watch video

Feb 26, 2020, 11:42 pm IST
A video of flights landing and taking of at an airport during sandstorm is going viral on the social media. The video is shot at an airport in Tenerife in Canary islands in Spain.

The full intensity of Saharan sandstorm can be seen in the video clip. Earlier the airports in Canary islands has been shut down due to sandstorm.

Later as per authorities flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports were able to take off and land. But the airport in South Tenerife will shut down temporarily.

Around 300 flight services were disrupted due the sandstorm in Spain’s Canary Islands.

