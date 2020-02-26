Video of flights landing amid sandstorm goes viral: Watch video

A video of flights landing and taking of at an airport during sandstorm is going viral on the social media. The video is shot at an airport in Tenerife in Canary islands in Spain.

The full intensity of Saharan sandstorm can be seen in the video clip. Earlier the airports in Canary islands has been shut down due to sandstorm.

Later as per authorities flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports were able to take off and land. But the airport in South Tenerife will shut down temporarily.

?? An airplane landed at the Tenerife airport during a huge sandstorm that disrupted nearly 300 flights in Spain’s Canary Islands. Spain’s national weather service warned that winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) are to buffet the Canaries until Monday. (AFP) pic.twitter.com/7LCJPd2jyg — The Voice of America (@VOANews) February 23, 2020

Around 300 flight services were disrupted due the sandstorm in Spain’s Canary Islands.