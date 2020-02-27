Alert: CBSE issues important notice for students

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has issued an important notice for all students who were affected due to the violence in New Delhi. The notice was issued on Thursday.

The CBSE will conduct a re-examination for all students who were absent for the examinations due to Delhi violence. CBSE has asked the school principals to provide the list of students who had missed the examinations due to violence in Delhi. The date for the fresh examination will announced shortly.

CBSE has postponed the class 10th board examination scheduled on February 26th and class 12th board examinations scheduled for 27 due to Delhi violence.

“ The board has maintained regular contact with the principals of all school especially in the affected areas and it has been brought to the notice that some students residing in the affected areas have not been able to appear in exams outside the affected areas and vice- a – versa due to the situation prevailing in the city. Therefore, keeping the future interests of the students in mind, the board has asked the principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE?of all such students of class 10 and 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions.

To reduce the stress of students, board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exams for affected students will be notified shortly”, said Anurag Tripathi, secretary of CBSE.