Alert: CBSE postpones board exams for Class X and Class XII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the board exams for Class X and Class XII scheduled for February 28 (Friday) and 29 (Saturday) were postponed in the violence hit NorthEast Delhi. The examinations in the other parts of the country will be conducted as per the schedule.

The next date for the examinations for the affected students in the NorthEast Delhi will be announced later. Earlier CBSE has informed that fresh examinations will be held for the students who could not have appeared due to the violence in Delhi. CBSE has sought the details of students from schools in Delhi.

In a notification released, the CBSE informed that all examinations in all the centres in the national capital will be held as per the schedule from March 2nd onwards.