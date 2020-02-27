BJP ally Akalidal slams Delhi Police at written statement to HM

Naresh Gujral,an MP of Shiromani Akalidal who is an ally in BJP led NDA, in a grievance addressed to home minister Amit Shah, blamed Delhi Police for its apathetic inertness during the Delhi riots.

Gujral in the letter, states that he asked police at the hellish night of Wednesday at 11:43 PM to rescue 16 trapped persons in a house in the riot-affected Mauzpur area. The distress call from the house was not well received by the police which made him make an appeal to the police stating his position as an MP of the ruling coalition- which also fell to deaf ears.The trapped 16 people were finally rescued by their neighbors.

Naresh Gujral is the son of IK Gujral, former PM of India.