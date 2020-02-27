Coronavirus: Bahrain extends suspension of flights from UAE

The temporary suspension of flight services from UAE to and from Bahrain has extended. The decision on extending the suspension of flight service was announced by the Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) in Bahrain. The suspension is extended for another 48 hours.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced that it has reduced the number of incoming regional flights and has extended the suspension of all flights arriving from Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport for an additional 48 hours. This decision has been taken in order to safeguard the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.

The CAA urges all Bahraini citizens and residents who are currently in areas affected by the coronavirus disease and who were planning to return to the Kingdom to call the following number: +973 17227555.