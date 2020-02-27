Coronavirus: Schools in Dubai issued circular for students

The schools in Dubai has issued a circular for students. The circular was issued as per the directive put by the Dubai Health Authority.

The schools has urged parents of students studying in Dubai schools to fill out a travel declaration form in case students, parents or relatives have a recent travel history to select countries hit by the Covid-19 coronavirus over the last 28 days.

Children or relatives who have travelled to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, and Japan have been requested to fill out the form and hand it over to the school administration.

GEMS Education and Taaleem are among the school groups that have issued the circular to parents.