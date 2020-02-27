Cricketer Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to longtime Indian girlfriend

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has revealed his engagement to girlfriend Vini Raman, announcing the news on social media.

Maxwell was supposed to be in South Africa with the Australian one-day squad, but pulled out of the tour due to an ongoing elbow injury which requires surgery.

Instead, the 31-year-old all rounder remained in Australia, proposing to Raman sometime in mid-February. The couple have been dating for over two years.

Maxwell shared the news on Wednesday evening to his 935,000 Instagram followers, Raman posting an identical photo to her own account. As of 11pm on Wednesday, the photos collectively have over 51,000 likes.