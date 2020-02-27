DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Delhi Riots: Bernie Sanders condemns Trump’s comments on the Delhi violence

Feb 27, 2020, 10:05 am IST
Less than a minute

The presidential candidate of US, Bernie Sanders hit out at US Presidend Donald Trump for saying that the violence in Delhi “was up to India”. Trump also reffered the violence as the internal matter of India, refusing to comment anything on the riots that killed more than 25 people and injured more than 100.

Sanders in a tweet said that  more than 200 Muslims call India as their homeland and there has been widespread violence against them.

Here is the tweet:

Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi.

Condemning the violence in Delhi, Warren had tweeted, “It’s important to strengthen relationships with democratic partners like India. But we must be able to speak truthfully about our values, including religious freedom and freedom of expression—and violence against peaceful protesters is never acceptable.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close