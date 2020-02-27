Delhi Riots: Bernie Sanders condemns Trump’s comments on the Delhi violence

The presidential candidate of US, Bernie Sanders hit out at US Presidend Donald Trump for saying that the violence in Delhi “was up to India”. Trump also reffered the violence as the internal matter of India, refusing to comment anything on the riots that killed more than 25 people and injured more than 100.

Sanders in a tweet said that more than 200 Muslims call India as their homeland and there has been widespread violence against them.

Here is the tweet:

Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi.

Condemning the violence in Delhi, Warren had tweeted, “It’s important to strengthen relationships with democratic partners like India. But we must be able to speak truthfully about our values, including religious freedom and freedom of expression—and violence against peaceful protesters is never acceptable.”