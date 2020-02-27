Delhi Riots: Death toll reaches 34

The death toll in Delhi riots have reached up to 34 after seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals.

Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“Five more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 34,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department told PTI.

One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

More than 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the riots broke out in the northeast parts of Delhi, said the officials

More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that raged in the areas over the last few days.