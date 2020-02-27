Devaswom Board President gives quotation for robbing temples

A member of ruling CPM has revealed that the president of Malabar Devaswom Board and prominent CPM leader O.K.Vasu Master has given him a contract to to rob temples at Kannur Pannur, Poyiloor, Madapurayil. This was reported by Janam Tv.

Sumesh, an accused in the temple robbery case has revealed this. As per Sumesh O.K.Vasu give Sumesh and his two accomplices a contract to robe the temples. he offered Rs. 6 lakh for this. The robbery took place on January this year. Sumesh now make this revelation as Vasu abandoned them after the robbery.

All the robbers were arrested by police. As per Sumesh the motive behind this attempt by O.K.Vasu is to spread a message that temple treasures were not safe in the temples and must be handed over to Devaswom Board.

O.K.Vasu has earlier accused that BJP activists were behind the robbery. O.K.Vasu was the president of BJP Kannur district committee and a member of national committee of BJP. He later quit BJP to join CPM.