Gujarat Model replicated in Delhi, says NCP

NCP has called for Union Minister Amit Shah’s resignation after the widespread violence that happened in Delhi killing more than 30 poeple.

The NCP’s Maharashtra spokesperson Nawab Malik has alleged that the “Gujarat model” has been replicated in Delhi. He also demanded a probe into whether the home minister could not handle the situation in the captial or he had allegedly given instruction to the police to not respond quickly.

Opposition parties have accused the police of being a silent spectator to the riots in the national capital, where the death toll has reached 34.

The Congress party on the other hand has already demanded Shahs resignation.

The Gujarat model has been repeated in Delhi, Malik told reporters here, apparently referring to the 2002 riots in the BJP-ruled western state.

Whether the home minister could not handle the situation in Delhi or he himself had given such instructions to the police should be probed. He should resign immediately, Malik said.

Malik accused the Delhi police of not discharging their duty and falling prey to political pressure.

He also pitched for resignation of another Union minister, Anurag Thakur, and Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly making provocative speeches.