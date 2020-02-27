Is secularism apply only to Hindus?”: Actress Gayathri Raghuram slams filmmaker Pa.Ranjith

South-Indian actress Gayathri Raghuram has came down heavily on Tamil filmmaker and social activist Pa.Ranjith over his criticism against the BJP led union government. Gayathri Raghuram criticised the ace filmmaker for his criticism on union government over Delhi violence.

Earlier Pa.Ranjith has raised severe criticism against the BJP government over the violence in Delhi. ” It’s so disheartening to see the communal fascist forces unleashing violence in the Nation’s capital.India is a secular democratic nation.The ruling BJP government is systematically turning this country to fundamentalism & trying the same in Tamilnadu.Lets unite against fascism!”, the filmmaker tweeted.

It’s so disheartening to see the communal fascist forces unleashing violence in the Nation’s capital.India is a secular democratic nation.The ruling BJP government is systematically turning this country to fundamentalism & trying the same in Tamilnadu.Lets unite against fascism! — pa.ranjith (@beemji) February 26, 2020

For this the actress came with reply through her social media handle. “What is the meaning of secularism? Is secularism apply only to Hindus? BJP is correcting the corrupt system. Because u Periyarist coolie mamas are destroying the hindu religion in Tamil Nadu. Congress pakistan kai coolies destroying Hindus in India. It’s u who provoke Muslims “She tweeted.

” It is you who provoke Muslims and betray the Muslims for votes cry to hindus for votes. I know your brother a VCK party. Where did you go when thiruma bad mouth film industry? Ur political aspirations is two faced cunning. The cinema world who introduced u from invisibility to visibility you betray the film industry”, she again tweeted.