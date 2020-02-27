LG launches V60 ThinQ 5G smartphones : Price and Features

LG has launched its sixth V-series phone – the V60 ThinQ 5G. It brings the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside Qualcomm’s X55 modem which supports both flavors of 5G, mmWave (higher bandwidth) and sub-6GHz (better coverage). In addition, LG brought a new dual-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a beefier 5,000 mAh battery and a revamped Dual Screen accessory.

V60 ThinQ comes with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop from the V50S is carried over and now holds a 10MP selfie cam. The display also houses a built-in fingerprint reader and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Going around the back we find a ToF sensor and a pair of cameras – a 1/1.7″ 64MP main shooter with OIS and 13 MP ultrawide snapper with a 117-degree field of view. The phone is capable of 8K video recording with support for HDR10+ in manual mode.

Snapdragon 865 is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot.

The LG V60 ThinQ is IP68 dust and water-resistant and MIL-STD 810G compliant.

It runs Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 on top and sports a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left-hand side. Keeping true to its roots, LG once again brought a 32-Bit Quad DAC, stereo speakers and a 4 microphone setup.

The beefy 5,000 mAh battery supports Quick Charge 4+ as well as wireless charging. The V60 also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity standard.

LG also updated its Dual Screen accessory which now boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 360 Freestop Hinge which can be used in laptop, stand and tent modes.