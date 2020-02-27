DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

New patrol service launched by UAE police : See video

Feb 27, 2020, 05:15 pm IST
A new patrol service was launched by the UAE police. The Ajman police has launched the new patrol service named ‘For Your Service’.

New patrol service will provide traffic services to elderly people and people with determination. The Ajman police has shared a video of the new patrol service on their official Twitter handle.

In the video it can be seen that the police team renewing a driving licence of a elderly man. The police team checks his vehicles then issues new licence and provided it to him at his house.

