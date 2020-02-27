Saudi Arabia cancels all the piligrimage for this reason

Saudi Arabia halted the travel to the pilgrimages over the fear of the deadliest corona virus. The notice came a month before the annual hajj pilgrimage. The move come after new 240 cases of corona virus infected patients have been found.

The extraordinary decision by Saudi Arabia stops foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims pray toward five times a day.

“Saudi Arabia renews its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus, and urges its citizens to exercise caution before traveling to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the decision.

“We ask God Almighty to spare all humanity from all harm.”