Saudi Royal passed away

A member of Saudi Arabian royal family has been passed away. The Saudi Royal Court has announced this. Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was passed away on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer will be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following the afternoon prayer on Thursday.

Many leaders has sent condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has send condolences.