Sensex Nifty drops for the next session

Adding another day of loss in the share market, the benchmark sensex declined 143 points amid rising fear of corona virus.

Sensex plunged over 465.69 points and settled for 143.30 points or 0.36% which is lower than 39,745.66. NSE Nifty fell 45.20 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 11,633.30.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by HCL Tech, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and M&M.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Titan, Asian Paints and Axis Bank led the gainers’ chart.

Bourses in Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses, while Shanghai and Hong Kong closed with gains.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.33 per cent to USD 52.11 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.62 per US dollar (intra-day).