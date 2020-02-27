Special job-Throwing eggs and tomatoes is a decently paid job here

Anyone with a good aim and willful kindness to hurl eggs and tomatoes at designated targets will be paid a decent salary of Rs 500 per day. The allegation was raised by TDP leader Varla Ramiah that Waikapa leaders arranged specially ‘skilled artists’ to attack Chandra Babu’s convoy.

Varla Ramiah expressing his anguish at the TDP office said the Waikapa(YSCRP) workers are spreading politics of violence to an otherwise calm Visakha. He said the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving a glimpse of what his rule could be with the violent attack on Chandra Babu Naidu’s convoy. The state government did nothing to prevent violence, even when Chandra Babu’s visit was announced 10 days in advance, he added.