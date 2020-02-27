Teaser of ‘Sumesh and Ramesh’ released by Mammootty;Watch it here

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Sumesh and Ramesh’ released. The teaser was released by Mammootty through his official social media handle.

Young actors Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese play the lead role in the film. This is for the first time that they coming together in a film. The actors play the role of siblings in the film . Praveena and Salim Kumar will be seen as their parents.

Film is directed by SanoopThykoodam. He is one of the co-writers of the Omar Lulu film ‘Chunkzz’. He is making his directorial debut with ‘Sumesh & Ramesh’. The film is jointly scripted by SanoopThykoodam and Joseph Vijeesh, who is also one of the writers of ‘Chunkzz’.

‘Sumesh & Ramesh’ is produced by Fareed Khan under the banner of White Sands Media House.