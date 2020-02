This Shahrukh’s shoot with Daboo Rqatnani is a jaw dropper

Daboo Ratnani has been making headlines with the gorgeous shoots he has made with the Bollywood stars. Recently, the celebrity photographer shared a new picture of Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan’s snap in his 2020 calendar.

On the work front, Khan has not announced his next project yet. The actor is currently concentrating on his production ventures. After producing Netflix series Bard Of Blood, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment is busy making Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas.

Here is the photo:

The internet, especially SRK’s fans went all crazy after the photo was posted Daboo’s Instagram account

