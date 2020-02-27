WhatsApp to soon bring dark mode for desktop users

WhatsApp is said to be working towards introducing the dark mode to the messaging platform’s desktop version. The messaging platform is working on the feature in the recent few updates, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience is handed out to the users.

“The dark theme was recently released for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.13+ and WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.30.25. But… what’s missing now? WhatsApp Web and Desktop!, WABetaInfo,” a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported on Tuesday.