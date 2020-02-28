DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

3 dead 25 injured in blast at factory

Feb 28, 2020, 10:01 pm IST
At least three people lost their lives and 25 others were injured  in powerful blast at a factory. The shocking incident took place at   Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday.  Another factory adjacent  to the factory where blast took place was  also destroyed. Five other factories were affected due to the impact of the blast.

It is feared that some people might be trapped inside the factories. The rescue operation is continuing. The cause of the blast is not yet known.

 

