Actress Shama Sikander’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Shama Sikander is an Indian actress who is best recognised for her lead roles in TV series like Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003-2005) and groundbreaking web content like the short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. On the big screen, Sikander has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including starting her career with the 1999 Aamir Khan starrer Mann. Her next theatrical release, the much awaited Bollywood thriller Bypass Road is scheduled for 8 November 2019.

Shama Sikander looks ecstatically pretty and charming in a new set of pictures, where she goes ethnic with jewellery. The actress, who doesn’t have to try too hard to make a style statement, seems like she is in a dreamy mood in the pics.