After #BoycottChappak another Bollywood movie is now targeted by boycott-activists

Chappak, the Bollywood movie which tells the story of an acid attack survivor met with a collection disaster after a vengeful hate campaign unleashed by several right-wing organizations. The boycott campaign was triggered after the films lead Deepika Padukone was seen supporting the Jamia Millia University students.

Now another Bollywood movie is the target of boycott activists as they blame the films lead Tapsee Pannu and Director Abhinav Sinha are urban Naxals as they reject the citizenship law and criticize Narendra Modi. They also point out Tapsee Pannu has joined the anti-CAA protests in Mumbai Carter road together with Anurag Kashyap and Diya Mirza. A twitter user tagging #BoycottThappad commented that Bollywood should stop using National issues for the promotion of movies understanding the sensitivity of the sensitivity of the issue,#ShameonBollywood.BoycottThappad, he wrote.

Thappad, is a movie that depicts the ill effects of domestic violence in Indian households.