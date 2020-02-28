Airline offers flight tickets at a price of Rs.300

Spring Airlines, the low-cost air carrier of China has come with a surprising offer. The airline has offered flight tickets at just 29 yuan (Rs.300).

This discounted tickets will be given to frequent flyer club members of the Spring Airlines.The airline is offering a one-way three-hour air ticket from Shanghai to Chongqing at this price. The one-way ticket from Shanghai to Harbin is priced at 69 yuan (Rs. 700).

Shenzhen Airlines, a subdivision of the Air China, the state owned airline company is offering a one-way ticket to Chongqing from Shenzhen at a price of 100 yuan (Rs.1000).

The Chinese airlines are offering these discounted tickets as the Coronavirus outbreak has hitted the business of airlines and airports in the country. The average daily passenger traffic in China has declined by 75% during January 25 and February 14.