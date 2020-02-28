Bank employees’ unions to call for nationwide three-day strike

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) have called for a three-day strike when talks with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed to be initiated over wage revision.The strike has been timed ahead of the second Saturday of March when banks observe a holiday, which could mean bank workings will be affected for five consecutive days including Sunday.

The union demands for wage revision settlement at 20% hike on payslip components with adequate loading thereof, while IBA said it is ready for up to 19 per cent hike including a performance-linked incentive.

Strike called by bank employees’ unions earlier on January 31 and February 1, and now from March 11 to 13, an indefinite strike from April 1 if their demand for wage revision goes unmet.