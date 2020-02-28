Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 2,800 in China, Over 81,000 infected cases

The deadlyCoronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan city of the Hubei province of China, has infected at least 81,109 people globally, around 78,191 of whom are in China, with at least 2,718 deaths reported in the country, according to a February 26 report by the World Health Organization (WHO). There have been around 2,800 deaths from the virus reported across nearly 47 countries, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins Un iversity.

For the first time since December 2019, when the virus appeared in China, the number of new cases outside the country has exceeded the number within, with 459 new patients reported outside China, while 412 new cases have been confirmed in China, as of February 26.

While the WHO declared the virus a public health emergency last month, it has yet to declare it pandemic.

“Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralyzing systems,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a WHO weekly mission briefing on Wednesday.