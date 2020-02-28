Coronavirus fear hit city as man escapes quarantine to turn up in court

Residents of Melbourne city in Australia were become anguished after a man who was in quarantine escaped to run from there. The authorities in Australia has ordered home detention for a Chinese national who has recently returned from China. But he escaped to appear in a court over drink and drive charges.

Qungli Wen aged 24 residing at Balwyn North returned to Australia after his stay in China. He was ordered into home detention. But he he escaped to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He was charged earlier with drink-driving and fleeing the accident scene.

His lawyer informed the court that he did not want his client’s presence in the court as it is no known whether he is infected or not. He asked apology from the court.

More than 3,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Australia and 15 tested positive.