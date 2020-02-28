Death toll rose to 39 in Delhi riots; city gradually turns normal

As the situation in Delhi simmers down to normalcy, the death toll has risen to 39 on Friday.

The police and the paramilitary personnel have maintained strict vigil on the account oft he Friday prayers. On the other hand, shops and other establishments have opened at some places. More private vehicles were seen on roads. Autos and e-rickshaws also began plying in some areas as people stepped out of their homes to get back to work or catch up on essential errands.

The civic workers swept the streets and bylanes of northeast Delhi littered with bricks, broken glass and other detritus of three days of communal clashes, some shopkeepers sorted through the charred remains of their ramshackled and burnt shops.

“My job will be to ensure people feel safe and also that police is there for them,” S N Shrivastava, who will take over as Delhi police commissioner from Sunday, said.