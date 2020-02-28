Delhi Riots: Kejriwal announces compensation and other measures for the riot hit

Delhi has slowly begun to restore peace in the areas that were affected by the violence and the riots. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on the spot ex gratia of Rs. 25,000 cash for the people whose homes were charred or substantially burnt down. CM said that the amount will be given to each victim from today or tomorrow.

“People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD dept & we’ll make an effort to get them their balance cheque,” CM said.

Kejriwal also took stock of relief and rehabilitation in violence-hit-northeast Delhi. 18 SDMs have been appointed in Northeast Delhi. They’re going among the public and talking to them. Food is also being distributed in a larger scale, informed Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Delhi’s communal violence rose to 42.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said injured people who are not being facilitated at government hospitals will be admitted to private hospitals.

” We’ve made arrangements for accommodation at our 9 Rain Baseras, & local community centers for people whose houses are completely burnt down or those who can’t go back to their home. If needed, we’ll also arrange temporary tents for people,” he said.