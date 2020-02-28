Delhi Violence : AAP leader Tahir Hussain instigated party supporters and locals to pelt stones during the violence,says Report

AAP leader Tahir Hussain was suspended from the primary membership of his party on Thursday evening, after he was charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee found dead in one of the areas in northeast Delhi most affected by violence over citizenship law protests.

A channel investigation has found that the ruling party leader instigated his supporters and locals to pelt stones during the violence.It may be noted here that the Delhi Police, which has so far filed 18 FIRs, has not named Tahir Hussain as an instigator in the rioting.

As of today, 38 deaths have been confirmed in the North-East Delhi riots that began on Sunday. Over 200 people have been brought to various hospitals with injuries.The police have so far arrested 106 people in connection with the clashes that engulfed several areas of North-East Delhi. Property and vehicles worth crores were gutted in fires that raged during the rioting.

Tahir Hussain’s role has come under the scanner for violence witnessed in Chand Bagh on Monday, February 24. The area had witnessed unprecedented violence Feb 24 afternoon onwards till late in the night.In the videos accessed by a news channel, the AAP corporator’s supporters could be seen pelting stones and petrol bombs from the terrace of his house. Instead of stopping them, Tahir Hussain is seen walking around.

The videos show the house next to Tahir Hussain’s residence being set on fire using petrol bombs thrown from the rooftop.Dozens of packets containing a chemical, believed to be acid, were also found on the terrace when media reporters scanned it.

The channel has learned that the locals later hit back at stone-pelters who ran inside Tahir Hussain’s house.Tahir Hussain later reportedly tried to project himself as a victim of the violence and released a video where he can be seen asking for help. He was later rescued by the police.

The AAP leader has come on record to claim that he was not involved in the violence and that in fact his home was completely run over by the rioters. He claimed that he had to call in the police to rescue himself and family.

Tahir Hussain has also refuted the allegations of the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the violence in Chand Bagh on Monday and his body was recovered from a drain yesterday.Sharma’s family has alleged that the people who were pelting stones from the rooftop of Tahir Hussain’s house had killed their son.