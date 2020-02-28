Delhi Violence: Four more bodies recovered from drains

The Delhi police has recovered four more dead bodies of people killed in the Delhi violence. The bodies were recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri area. The bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem.Two of the bodies were identified as Musharraf aged 35 and Mohsin.

As per the police, the drain flows from Brijpuri and Mustafabad to other areas of Northeast Delhi over a length of one kilometre.

As per police police around 41 people were killed in the violence that erupted on Sunday evening after a clash between pro-CAA group and anti-CAA protesters. Around 200 people were injured in the violence and many houses, shops and vehicles were set to fire.