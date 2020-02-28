Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has ended in loss against its US counterpart on Friday.

As per the market experts, the sustained foreign fund outflows and the heavy loss in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee has opened at 71.90 against US dollar. The Indian rupee settled down trading at 72.21 against the US dollar registering a loss of 60 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.61 against US dollar on Thursday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has fell down by 0.04% to 98.47.