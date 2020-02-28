HM Amit Shah in Orissa,Eastern Journal Council and CAA in tour agenda

Amit Shah starts his Orissa tour today to partake in Eastern Journal Council meet held in Bhubaneshwar. He will preside the meet and Chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Orissa together with top-notch bureaucrats will attend the council meeting held at Lok Sewa convention center, Bhubaneshwar.

It is expected that after the Journal council meets, the HM will head to address the public to gain support for the newly introduced Citizenship laws.BJP workers and RSS cadres were preparing for the event for more than a month. Janta Maidan- the assembly ground was ceremoniously cleaned and a bhumi pooja was done for the success of the event.

Security is elevated in Bhuwaneshwar and strict control is exerted on City traffic.