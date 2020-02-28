Honda launches Unicorn BS6 in India : Price and Features

Honda has launched Unicorn 160 BS6 in India,priced from ? 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and gets a steep hike in prices by about ? 13,500 over the outgoing Unicorn 150 ABS.

Honda has rebranded the motorcycle to just the ‘Unicorn’ denoting that only a single version will be on offer. This means the Unicorn’s 150 cc engine will be discontinued and the bike has been upgraded to the 160 cc power mill. The current CB Unicorn 160 also gets discontinued as a result, which featured a more premium design and a more powerful engine. The new Unicorn 160 BS6 not only gets an updated engine but revised styling, improved comfortability, and finally, an engine kill switch.

Honda Unicorn 160 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET). Power from the motor stands at 12.73 bhp at 7500 rpm, same as the 150 cc version, while peak torque now stands at 14 Nm available at 5000 rpm, up from 12.8 Nm on the older model. The company says the new motor has been optimised for better efficiency and more low-end torque, while the needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing friction losses. The new motor also comes with a counter weight-balancer that reduces vibrations and helps smooth acceleration.

Visually, the 2020 Honda Unicorn 160 BS6 now gets a broader front cowl with a smoked screen and chrome garnish on the cowl. The bike also sports the 3D Honda logo, chrome accents on the side cover and chrome finished lettering for the Unicorn nameplate. The bike gets a blue backlit semi-digital instrument console, while the signature taillight design has been retained. The motorcycle also now boasts of 8 mm of additional ground clearance, while the seat length has increased by 24 mm that should make long-distance journeys a lot more comfortable. The big change is also the addition of an engine kill switch on the Unicorn and that certainly will make a lot of future buyers happy.

The new Unicorn 160 BS6 also comes with the new HET low rolling resistance tubeless tyres, while the bike continues to sport telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The bike also gets single-channel ABS as standard, and seal chain for fewer adjustments and low maintenance.