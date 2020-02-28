“Hyper-nationalism” and “religious blindness” is taking the country behind by “300 years”: Shiv Sena criticizes BJP and union government over Delhi violence

Shiv Sena who has shed ‘Hindutva politics’ for gaining power in Maharashtra has said that ‘“hyper-nationalism” and “religious blindness” is taking the country behind by “300 years”.

The former ally of BJP, Shiv Sena has came down heavily on union government and union home minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence. In an editorial written on Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’ the ruling party of Maharashtra has raised its criticism.

” The capital is being suffocated by violence. At such a time home minister Amit Shah is seen nowhere. This is worrying. Questions are being asked as to where Amit Shah was when Delhi was burning?”, read the editorial.

” Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace after three days. NSA Ajit Doval was seen interacting with people on the fourth day. But the question is, even at that time, why was our home minister not seen?”, the editorial asked.