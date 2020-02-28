‘India is not my country and these rogues are not my brothers and sisters’, Students wing of Marxist party, SFI  abuses ‘National Pledge’

Students Federation of India (SFI), the students organization affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), has abused the ‘National Pledge’. The SFI unit in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Malampuzha in Palakkad district in Kerala has raised abusive statements against the National Pledge.

A board was put under the SFI flag post in the institute which contains the insultive remarks against the National pledge.

” India is not my country.These rogues were not my brothers and sisters. I feel ashamed to live in this country. I did not love this country and I will never be proud about its current situation” the poster reads.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has approached the principal of the ITI and submitted a complaint and asked to remove the board. But till now the board is not removed.