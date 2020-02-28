Man arrested for raping and killing elder sister

In a shocking incident, the Rajasthan police has arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing his own elder sister. The incident was reported from Bhilwara in Rajasthan on Thursday.

As per police, the body of 48-year-old woman named Bhagwati Punjabi was found in her shanty on February 25. When the body was found, blood was oozing out from her mouth, ear and nose. The body was found by her brother Pappu Singh.

As per Pappu Singh, when he came home for lunch his sister’s neighbours told him that she hadn’t come out of her shanty since the morning that day. When he went to her house, he found her dead.

Police has arrested a man named Kalu Singh Punjabi aged 42.He has confessed the crime during interrogation. Kalu Singh Punjabi has raped Bhagawati Punjabi. He strangled his elder sister to death as she threatened to tell the other brother about it. Kalu Singh Punjabi also took away her earrings to make it look like murder for robbery.

The accused has been arrested under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).