Man destroys shrine as his ‘prayer for a miracle’ not fulfilled

Feb 28, 2020, 09:32 pm IST
Everybody prays to god for  fulfilling their wishes.  But  what will you do when  your prayers is not answered. Mostly you will do nothing and will continue your prayers. But a  man in Mexico did  another thing. He destroyed a shrine   as his request for a miracle was left unanswered.

The man named Jorge aged  38 has destroyed a  shrine of Virgin Mary in Guadalajara in Mexico. He hurled two stones at shrine. The glass case protecting the religious artwork embroidered in a cloth was shattered in the attack.  He was  caught on surveillance camera of the  cathedral during his act.

The video clip shows Jorge placing a backpack on the floor of the church next to a pillar and bending over to open his bag while a woman devotee is seen standing at the church altar and praying. Just when she turns around to leave, the man is seen walking unto the altar hurriedly and hurling two stones by after the other.

He was arrested by police as the devotees present in the church informed police.   A damage of $.130 was estimated by the church authorities. The destroyed shrine  was covered with a tarpaulin.

 

 

