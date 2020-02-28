Man destroys shrine as his ‘prayer for a miracle’ not fulfilled

Everybody prays to god for fulfilling their wishes. But what will you do when your prayers is not answered. Mostly you will do nothing and will continue your prayers. But a man in Mexico did another thing. He destroyed a shrine as his request for a miracle was left unanswered.

The man named Jorge aged 38 has destroyed a shrine of Virgin Mary in Guadalajara in Mexico. He hurled two stones at shrine. The glass case protecting the religious artwork embroidered in a cloth was shattered in the attack. He was caught on surveillance camera of the cathedral during his act.

The video clip shows Jorge placing a backpack on the floor of the church next to a pillar and bending over to open his bag while a woman devotee is seen standing at the church altar and praying. Just when she turns around to leave, the man is seen walking unto the altar hurriedly and hurling two stones by after the other.

He was arrested by police as the devotees present in the church informed police. A damage of $.130 was estimated by the church authorities. The destroyed shrine was covered with a tarpaulin.