NRI Commission in Kerala demands voting rights for NRIs

Kerala NRI Commission has demanded that voting rights must be given to Non-Resident Indians (NRI). A resolution demanding this was passed unanimously by the Commission. The approved resolution would be sent to the Ministry of Law, Election Commission of India and the central government.

Kerala NRI Commission is a quasi-judicial body formed by the government of Kerala. The body is formed with the aim to consider the problems of non-resident Keralites (NRK) and to handle their grievances and welfare of NRKs.

The resolution was proposed by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, an businessman based in Abu Dhabi and member of the NRI Commission. Dr Shamsheer is also the petitioner in the writ petition filed regarding this in the Supreme Court of India.

The resolution demanded for the amendment of Representation of the People Act so that millions of millions of NRIs can vote from their workplace outside the country.

“The central government may consider introducing the bill in the next session of the Parliament session considering the interest of the NRI community at large,” the resolution read.