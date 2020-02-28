‘Police is after him because he is a Muslim’: Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar supports AAP leader Tahir Hussain accused in Delhi violence

Javed Akhtar, the celebrated script writer and lyricist of Bollywood has come forward supporting Tahir Hussain , the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader who is accused in Delhi violence. The noted Bollywood celebrity and social activist, Javed Akhtar has accused that the Delhi police is behind Tahir Hussain just because he is a Muslim.

Javed Akhtar took to his microblogging website to raise this allegation against the Delhi police. ” So many killed , so many injured , so many house burned , so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner . Incidentally his name is Tahir . Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police”, tweeted Javed Akhtar.

Delhi police has registered a FIR against Tahir Hussain for the brutal murder of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau officer during the Delhi violence. The Delhi police has also seized petrol bombs and stones from his homes.