‘The government will not allow arson or violence’:Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warns protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has came with strict warning for anti-CAA protesters in the state. The CM has made it clear that people engaged in violence will have to face strict consequences. The CM said this while talking in the UP Legislative Assembly.

“If some people are mistaken that they can run things in their own way by taking law and order into their hands, the government knows how to find a solution”, said Yogi. “10-15 people are killing others and if they expect the government not to lathi-charge them, it was not going to happen”, added the UP CM.

“Note one thing… if anyone has fallen prey to any misunderstanding, the day of judgment will never come”, added the BJP leader.

Yogi Adityanath said that the government believes in dialogues, however, anarchy and violence will not be allowed to manifest themselves in the state. “In the name of democracy, the government will not allow arson or violence and those, who have done it, will be held liable for the damages done”, added Yogi.