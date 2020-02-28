UAE issues advisory for travellers

A new advisory was issued for travellers by UAE government amid novel coronavirus scare. The advisory was issued by Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship.

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship has alerted all citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to use their passports for travels. The authority has said that all the citizens of GCC countries will have to present their passports while they travel between GCC countries.

The citizens of GCC countries will not be allowed to travel between these countries using their national identity card. The facility to travel between the GCC countries using the citizen’s identity card is suspended from February 28. This facility was suspended as precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Only UAE citizens residing abroad and left the country using the national identity card and other GCC citizens who entered UAE before this decision will be excluded. The authority made it clear that this is a temporary decision.