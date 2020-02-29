14 Flights diverted from an Indian airport

Around 14 flights were diverted from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday due to heavy rain. The flights were diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur . Two flights of SpiceJet-SG8718 from Bengaluru and SG942 from Shirdi were diverted to Shirdi.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit north India. ” These convective clouds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand,parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adjoining areas. And these areas likely to get thunderstorm and precipitation as per forecast”, said IMD.