Actress Priyanka Chopra’s stills from Harper’s BAZAAR goes viral : See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra looks scintillating and drop-dead gorgeous flaunting her curves in signature leopard print Dolce & Gabbana slit ensemble. She completes her look with chunky goal chain, black heels and wavy locks swaying with the wind, and needless to say she personifies elegance in every sense. Priyanka also shared the behind the scene videos from the shoot.

Not only is she shining on the cover, but her other pictures from the magazine is making us drool over the curvy figure. Priyanka is raising the temperature in a black and white sexy outfit!

Opening up on her body type Priyanka in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar spoke in length about her weight issues, being called skinny and then bloating during her teens.