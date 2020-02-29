Actress Raai Laxmi’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

celebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Actress Raai Laxmi's latest photoshoot goes viral

Feb 29, 2020, 10:02 am IST
Lakshmi Rai (born on 5 May 1989), professionally credited as Raai Laxmi is an Indian film actress and model born in Bangalore who predominantly appears in Tamil and Malayalam as well as Telugu and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Julie 2 (2017).Raai has completed over 14 years in the film industry, acting in over 50 films in several languages.

Raai Laxmi impressed everyone with her terrific body transformation for the film. However, the film failed miserably at the box office.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning picture, that has since gone viral on the internet.

Miss SARA ?

?????

???

#Poison2 ??

