Actress Shruti Haasan opens up about undergoing plastic surgery

Shruti Haasan,daughter of south superstar Kamal Haasan, has defended her decision to go under the knife, saying it’s her life and she has the right to choose the way she looks. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor said she doesn’t promote plastic surgery, but at the same time she believes people should not be criticised for changing their looks. “No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit.

“Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too,” Shruti wrote on Thursday along side a picture of herself.

“Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey,” she added.